Los Angeles doctor accused of drugging, raping woman at his home

Babak Hajhosseini works at Wound and Burn Centers of America in L.A. and Catalina Island Health, police said.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles doctor is accused of drugging and assaulting a woman at his home, and police believe there could be more victims.

Babak Hajhosseini, 42, a doctor and visiting specialist at Wound and Burn Centers of America in Los Angeles and Catalina Island Health, was arrested Nov. 26 on suspicion of sexual assault of an unconscious person, according to the Los Angeles Police department.

Investigators said Hajhosseini tried to lure potential victims by offering high-paying jobs on recruitment websites.

"He would then invite the potential victims to work overtime after hours at his residence. Once at the residence, Hajhosseini pressured at least one victim into consuming an alcoholic beverage,'' according to an LAPD statement. "After consuming the beverage, the victim fell unconscious before Hajhosseini sexually assaulted and recorded her.''

According to court records, Hajhosseini was charged Friday with two counts of rape by use of drugs, one count of rape of an unconscious or asleep person, one count of oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance, three counts of oral copulation of an unconscious or asleep person and one count of sodomy of an unconscious victim.

"Though he is charged with assaulting a single victim, investigators believe there are other victims who have yet to come forward,'' police said.

Detectives asked that anyone with information contact Officer Lee at Operations-West Bureau, Special Assault Section at 213-473-0447 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.