24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

23-year-old charged in fatal stabbings of 3 family members at home in Baldwin Park

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Tuesday, December 31, 2024 4:29PM
Este artículo se ofrece en Español
Man arrested in fatal stabbings of 3 relatives in Baldwin Park home
A man was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbings of three of his relatives in Baldwin Park, authorities say.

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A 23-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing three of his family members - an 8-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy and a 44-year-old woman - at their Baldwin Park home has been charged with murder, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

The deadly incident happened the night of Dec. 26 on Bogart Avenue. Kyle Chester De Los Reyes was arrested after authorities responded to the home.

De Los Reyes is now charged with three counts of murder, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office. He faces special allegations of use of a deadly weapon and committing multiple murders.

He is being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 15.

Meanwhile, the exact relationship between the suspect and the victims remains unclear.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner identified the victims as Mia Chantelle Narvaez, 8; Paul Sebastian Manangan, 16; and Rona Nate, 44.

A motive for the deadly stabbings has not been determined.

Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW