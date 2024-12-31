23-year-old charged in fatal stabbings of 3 family members at home in Baldwin Park

A man was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbings of three of his relatives in Baldwin Park, authorities say.

A man was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbings of three of his relatives in Baldwin Park, authorities say.

A man was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbings of three of his relatives in Baldwin Park, authorities say.

A man was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbings of three of his relatives in Baldwin Park, authorities say.

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A 23-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing three of his family members - an 8-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy and a 44-year-old woman - at their Baldwin Park home has been charged with murder, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

The deadly incident happened the night of Dec. 26 on Bogart Avenue. Kyle Chester De Los Reyes was arrested after authorities responded to the home.

De Los Reyes is now charged with three counts of murder, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office. He faces special allegations of use of a deadly weapon and committing multiple murders.

He is being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 15.

Meanwhile, the exact relationship between the suspect and the victims remains unclear.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner identified the victims as Mia Chantelle Narvaez, 8; Paul Sebastian Manangan, 16; and Rona Nate, 44.

A motive for the deadly stabbings has not been determined.