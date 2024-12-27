3 found stabbed to death in Baldwin Park home, person of interest detained

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Three people were found stabbed to death inside a Baldwin Park home, and a person of interest has been detained as homicide detectives investigate the deaths.

The incident was reported just before 7 p.m. Thursday on the 4700 block of Bogart Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which is assisting the Baldwin Park Police Department.

The victims, only identified as two women and a man, were pronounced dead at the scene. All of them had multiple stab wounds to their upper body. Their names or ages haven't been released.

Authorities say someone tried to drive away from the home when officers arrived. That man later crashed in a cul-de-sac and was detained.

The relationship between the person of interest and the victims was not clear.

"I know he came from the house, but I don't know if he actually lives there yet, or what his association is to the house," said Lt. Michael Modica.

Authorities said the incident was not a random act and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (323) 890-5500.