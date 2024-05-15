BEAM's Black Healing Remixed is back in LA

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month ABC7 Eyewitness is highlighting the work of BEAM (Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective) in Los Angeles County and abroad!

On Saturday, May 18, 2024 BEAM (Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective) proudly presents Black Healing Remixed, a transformative event set to redefine the narrative surrounding mental health within Black and marginalized communities. Scheduled to take place both in-person at the esteemed E.K.Gallery Art Gallery in LA and virtually, Black Healing Remixed promises to be a groundbreaking experience that challenges conventional norms and fosters a culture of celebration, social justice, and connection. Participants can spend their Saturday at the home of the Super Bowl Champions, for WalkUnitedLA, supporting United Way's efforts to power the fight for more afforadable housing, help low-income community college students graduate, and ensure economic mobility for families across the County.

Black Healing Remixed aims to shift shame to celebration, stigma to social justice, and create a newchorus of connection rooted in humor, practical skills, and liberation. With a star-studded lineup of panelists, including prominent figures such as lifestyle influencer and entrepreneur Tabitha Brown-Actor,Author, and SAG-AFTRA Foundation President Courtney B. Vance-and Psychologist and #1 Bestselling Author Dr. Robin L. Smith, attendees can expect insightful discussions and thought-provoking insights.

Adding to the allure of the event, Black Healing Remixed will feature electrifying music from renowned DJShaun Ross, enhancing the experience with rhythm and soul."Black Healing Remixed is not just an event; it's a movement," says Natalie Patterson, Director of Training & Programs at BEAM. "It's about reclaiming our narratives, embracing our identities, and fostering acommunity of healing and empowerment."

Joining the lineup of esteemed speakers are the Founder and Executive Director of Black Trans Travel Fund, Devin Michael Lowe, as well as BEAM's very own Director of Training & Programs, Natalie Patterson, and Executive Director and Founder Yolo Akili Robinson.

For more information and to register, visit Black Healing Remixed.