Bear breaks into Monrovia home and leaves with only one item: a pack of Oreos

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A bear broke into a home in Monrovia Friday and managed to sneak out with what neighbors believe is the animal's favorite snack: Oreos.

The incident happened in the 200 block of Canyon Crest Drive.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the hungry bear breaking into the home through a window and coming out with that famous blue pack of Oreo cookies dangling from its mouth.

"I was scared to death," said neighbor Vina Khoury. "He was so close. That never happened before."

Last week, a much smaller bear broke into the same family's car, taking out groceries including, yes, you guessed it, those treasured Oreos.

"For the last 10 years, particularly the bears, have become more bold and have assumed more territories as their own," said neighbor Dominic Sbicca.

Khoury said she had a similar encounter last year when a bear broke into her garage and began rummaging through her refrigerator to get a chocolate cake that was inside.

"Now that he actually broke into the house, it's a bit scary," said Khoury of Friday's incident involving her neighbor. "I feel like I can't leave a window open even with a screen because he literally took the screen out, so that's a little alarming for me."

No injuries were reported.

Eyewitness News reached out to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife but has not heard back.