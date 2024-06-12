Beloved Inland Empire TV food critics killed in Missouri truck crash

Allan Borgen and Isabelle Busse were driving on a Missouri highway when a truck crossed into oncoming traffic, killing both of them.

Allan Borgen and Isabelle Busse were driving on a Missouri highway when a truck crossed into oncoming traffic, killing both of them.

Allan Borgen and Isabelle Busse were driving on a Missouri highway when a truck crossed into oncoming traffic, killing both of them.

Allan Borgen and Isabelle Busse were driving on a Missouri highway when a truck crossed into oncoming traffic, killing both of them.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- The Inland Empire is mourning the loss of a beloved food critic and his co-host.

Allan Borgen and Isabelle Busse were traveling on a Missouri highway on Saturday when a semi truck crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting their minivan and killing both of them.

Borgen reviewed local restaurants on KVCR public television and YouTube on his show "Let's Dine Out CA," and in local publications.

Borden and Busse, who was also his partner, were known for their love of food and for championing local mom-and-pop eateries.

"He was a different kind of critic," said Lillian Vasquez with KVCR. "He usually found good things in every review that he did. He would say something that could be improved, but he was a very positive reviewer for the most part and owners knew that he was a friendly critic."

Friends and coworkers say Borgen will also be remembered for his signature Hawaiian shirts.