Fathers Day gift ideas for the 'car guy' dads

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Got a dad in your life who lives and breathes cars? You know, can't get enough of them? There are lots of great ways to make Father's Day special for the "car guy."

Most such guys still love old-school books. For example, the coffee table book "Ford GT" by Preston Lerner chronicles the saga of Shelby and Ford going up against Ferrari in the 1960s. If dad loved the movie "Ford vs Ferrari," he can read more about the real story here. Retail price is $60 from Motorbooks/Quarto.

Some subjects, like cars and racing history, just aren't as enjoyable on a phone or tablet.

"They want to see the book! They want to sit down in their easy chair, have a cigar and read the book," said Tina Van Curren, owner of Autobooks-Aerobooks in Burbank.

Her store is a local treasure trove of automotive books right here in SoCal. If there's been a book ever written about a car, motorcycle or aircraft, they either have it on the shelves or they can get it. Gift cards are available, too.

Or how about a high-performance experience for a Father's Day gift? There's probably no better place close by to treat a dad than at the Porsche Experience Center, right off the 405 in Carson.

"We have a variety of different experiences for dads of all types. The biggest thing, obviously, is the drive experience," said Elizabeth Wallmark, senior manager of the sprawling facility.

Those hands-on thrills range from $600 to over $3,500, for anywhere from 90 minutes to 4 hours of seat time. There's even an off-road experience in a Cayenne or Macan SUV. Guys who come here often can't wait to come back.

"Coming off the track, they're just so excited. They're continuously talking about all the things that they've learned on the track, and how much fun they had," added Wallmark.

There's also a gift shop and a gourmet restaurant called 917 (the name of a famous racing Porsche) right on site.

For bigger budgets - okay MUCH bigger budgets - wouldn't your favorite father love a new Bentley? Specifically, the powerful and luxurious GT S V8, which starts at "only" $274,000. As the iconic line goes, "It is so choice. If you have the means, I highly recommend picking one up." And hey, dad can look extra cool wherever he arrives on Father's Day and every day.