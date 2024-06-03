Best ice cream makers for gelato, sorbet or frozen yogurt

There's nothing better than a scoop of your favorite ice cream on a hot summer day. Instead of waiting for the ice cream truck to come around or troubling yourself to stand in line at the closest gelato store, make your own ice cream at home. Below, find the best ice cream makers to shop for right now, and what to look out for while buying one.

Ice cream maker buying guide:

Type: there are both canister and compressor-type ice cream makers. Canister models usually use a pre-chilled insulated bowl for the base mixture, whereas compressor models come with a built-in mechanism to cool themselves. Cannister machines will require more planning as you have to pre-chill the base before you start, but they're usually smaller and more space-efficient. Compressor machines are larger and much faster to use - you can start making ice cream whenever you want.

Capacity: All ice cream makers have different capacities. The ones below range from 1.5 to 4 quarts. Generally, you'll make the maximum amount so the churner in the machine can work efficiently.

Ease of use: All the ice cream makers below are easy to use thanks to their simple interface and quick preset buttons.

Best ice cream makers

Best overall

Amazon Whynter ICM-201SB Upright Automatic Ice Cream Maker $333.28 Shop now at Amazon

This automatic ice cream maker comes with a built-in compressor which means you don't have to worry about pre-freezing the bowl before use. It can make gelato, frozen yogurt, sorbet and ice cream, all with the easily accessible buttons up top - just pour your mixture into the bowl and you're good to go. The stainless steel mixing bowl is also removable for easy cleaning, and you'll get an ice cream scoop included to plate your preparations.

Capacity: 2.1 quarts

Best for beginners

12% off Amazon Ninja NC501 CREAMi Deluxe $219.99

$249.99 Shop now at Amazon

Whether you want frozen yogurt or a slushie, this Creami can do it all. It's easy to use - just freeze your pint for 24 hours, then fix it back into the machine. Finally, add in your mix-ins and you're done. The pint itself is 24 ounces and you'll get two of them, enough to feed your entire family or group of friends. The 11 one-touch programs make this machine super easy to use, and some of the parts are dishwasher-safe for quick cleanup. Like other options on this list, you can use this ice cream maker to make not just ice cream but also milkshakes, lite ice cream and frozen ice.

Capacity: 2 24 ounce

Most affordable

20% off Amazon CUISINART Ice Cream Maker, $79.95

$99.95 Shop now at Amazon

This fully automatic ice cream maker can make your favorite concoctions within 20 minutes, according to the brand. Just make sure you've kept your freezer bowl cold for at least 12 to 24 hours. It comes with a nifty recipe book for all kinds of frozen desserts, including yogurt, sorbet, frozen drinks and more. Most parts of this ice cream maker are dishwasher safe and there are both auto shutoff features for safety and an easy lock lid that will keep your iced creations safe.

Capacity: 2 quarts

Best features

21% off Amazon Breville Smart Scoop Ice Cream Maker $470.10

$599.99 Shop now at Amazon

This is another easy-to-use compressor ice cream machine that comes with 12 hardness settings, whether you're making sorbet or gelato. It even has a 'keep cool' setting which will keep your ice cream cold for up to three hours, great for any at-home parties you're throwing this summer. The four pre-programmed settings also make it very easy to get started. There is also a 'mix in' feature that lets you add your favorite sprinkles., chocolate chips or cookie crumbs to the mix.

Capacity: 1.5 quart

