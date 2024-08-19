Bi-annual Puppy Palooza adoption event celebrates National Dog Day

All 20 puppies featured Friday morning on Eyewitness News for our Puppy Palooza adoption event now have forever homes!

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- August 26 is National Dog Day, and we are celebrating a little early with our bi-annual Puppy Palooza adoption event.

Friday, August 23, on ABC7 Mornings, we'll be featuring 25 adoptable pooches from spcaLA. !

Those wishing to adopt the pups can go to the spcaLA PD Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center, Friday, August 23 at 11 a.m. The address is 7700 E. Spring Street in Long Beach.

The adoption fees for these three dogs are free, thanks to Howard's Appliances and Adventist Health Glendale!

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA) was the first organization to promote animal welfare in Southern California, incorporated in 1877. They are dedicated to the prevention of cruelty to animals through education, law enforcement, intervention and advocacy. Donate at spcaLA/donate.

ADOPTION DETAILS FROM spcaLA:



All spcaLA adoption requirements apply.

Adoptions include age appropriate vaccinations, spaying or neutering, a free veterinary examination, and microchip.

Additional fees may apply for medications, spay/neuter deposit.

Save time by submitting an adoption application in advance at spcaLA.com/adopt.

Submitting an application does not reserve or hold animal, or guarantee adoption.

Applications are approved and sometimes are denied.

Must be 18 or older to adopt.

Bring your valid government-issued photo identification.

Bring all human family members, too. If a dog is in the home, a dog-to-dog intro may be required.

If leasing/renting, please bring management contact information/lease; if townhome or condominium owner, please bring CCR/HOA documents for proof that pets are permitted.

Please bring adequate time and patience - adoptions can take 45 minutes to 1 hour.

If several parties present express interest in the same pet simultaneously, spcaLA will enter potential adopters into a "drawing" and begin the adoption process with the first name drawn.