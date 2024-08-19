Artist Keith "Teachr" Biele designs Puppy-themed t-shirt to support spcaLA

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Our 2024 ABC7 Puppy Palooza shirt is here and available for purchase at abc7.com/shop.

ABC7 will donate 100% of its proceeds from the sale of our Puppy Palooza t-shirt to support spcaLA.

"I love dogs more than anything because they give unconditional love...I was honored" said SoCal artist Keith "Teachr" Biele. That enthusiasm and love are highlighted perfectly in Keith's ABC7 Puppy Palooza shirt design.

"Just knowing that the t-shirts that this design is going on are gonna be sold and the proceeds are gonna go to benefit the Puppy Palooza spcaLA." Keith Biele.

Keith's logo, featuring a large dog collar with an asterisk symbolizing "teach, peace, and learn," highlights his commitment to these values. Spending much of his time on the streets, Keith not only teaches but also learns from the community around him.

"You can't make my day any better than that!" said Keith after designing the shirt to support the puppies.

