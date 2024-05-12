Biden extends protective area around San Gabriel Mountains National Monument by 100,000 acres

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's a victory for hikers and nature lovers. The protected area around the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument has now been extended by tens of thousands of acres.

President Joe Biden continues his push to protect more U.S. land.

"It took a lot of people a lot of years to get us to today," said Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA).

Those who pushed for the expansion of the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument celebrated the extra 100,000 acres that are now part of the protected federal land.

The monument was expanded west and south, into the hills spanning from San Fernando to Pasadena.

"This amazing area contains cultural resources that reflect thousands of years of use and occupation by indigenous peoples. Numerous threatened and endangered species and other wildlife live along the unique geological formations, the canyons, the chaparral," said Jen Eberlien, Pacific Southwest Regional Forester.

Since taking office, the Biden administration has now established or expanded 7 national monuments, including the San Gabriel Mountains, which started back with the Obama administration when then-President Barack Obama designated the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument in 2014.

"We told him, if you want to help provide relief to urban populations, at that time 7 million people would be impacted in this area, now with the addition of the San Fernando Valley I'm assuming it could be more upwards of 4 million more or 5 million more people," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis.

The designation of a national monument recognizes the area's important geological, ecological, historic and scientific resources. It also includes millions in federal funding to maintain the now protected land -- a victory, not just for all the people who worked to secure the designation, but also for the millions who will enjoy the hiking and history that comes with it.

"Our work together will continue as we make sure that more people get the chance to responsibly enjoy this national monument, experience its health benefits and ensure its stewardship for many generations to come," said U.S. Representative Judy Chu.