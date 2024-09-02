SoCal beaches seeing big crowds over hot Labor Day weekend

As a heat wave hits Southern California, crowds are flocking to the beaches for relief.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif (KABC) -- The 2024 summer season is winding down but beach days are far from over.

John Vargas is visiting Huntington Beach from San Bernardino.

"It's hot," Vargas said. "We're expecting to hit 105 down there so I'm here enjoying the beach with my family for the weekend while it's nice and cool before I go back to work in the sun."

Anaheim resident James Yang said, "Anaheim actually gets hotter than the beach. That's why you come out to the beach. It's like 10 degrees cooler."

A late summer heat wave over SoCal is driving folks to coastal cities like Huntington Beach for some much needed relief from the rising temperatures.

Maria Torres drove out from the San Fernando Valley.

"I think right now the hottest it's going to be is 98 but next week it's going to be 110. It's going to be 80s here," she said.

Huntington Beach has seen a steady wave of visitors all season.

Trevor McDonald, Huntington Beach Fire Marine Safety battalion chief, said, "The beach has been outstanding. The crowds are back."

He said that hot weather has kept lifeguards and first responders busy and on high alert.

"We're fully staffed. We've got our rescue boat in service. We've got jet skis and obviously all of our lifeguard towers and patrol units on the scene as well," McDonald said.

Over the last seven days Huntington Beach lifeguards have made 25 rescues and 300 calls for service.

McDonald said, "Whether that be rescues, preventative actions, medical aids or just enforcements."

Summer doesn't officially end until Sept. 22 so folks are going to soak up the sun as much as they can.

Yang expressed, "How can you not enjoy this."

Vargas added, "Have a good Labor Day. Enjoy the time with the fam. Take it easy. Stay cool. "

Bigger waves are expected later in week so lifeguards say that is going to make water conditions a little more dangerous.