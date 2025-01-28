9th annual Black History Month Festival

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Join ABC7 Los Angeles in celebration of Open Arms Food Pantry and Resource Center's ninth annual Black History Month Festival on Sunday, Feb. 23.

The event will happen from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Pan Pacific Park in West Los Angeles.

Organizers invite all Angelenos to celebrate with live performances from groups like Funkalicious, an AfriKan marketplace, foodie area, and a panel discussion on mental health, the African diaspora and sickle cell disease.

While there, don't miss your opportunity to visit the ABC7 Street Team tent and get your photo taken in our photobooth experience.

For more information, visit LABlackHistoryMonthFestival.com.

Pan Pacific Park is located at 7600 Beverly Blvd., in Los Angeles.

