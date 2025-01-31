Black History Month events in Southern California

California African American Museum

Jan.17

CAAM Free Tuesday - Saturday

600 State Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90037

The California African American Museum (CAAM) focuses on enrichment and education on the cultural heritage and history of African Americans with a focus on California and western United States. Admission is free to all visitors. The California African American Museum's mission is to research, collect, preserve, and interpret for public enrichment the history, art, and culture of African Americans with an emphasis on California and the western United States.

caamuseum.org

45th Annual Orange County Black History Parade and Unity Festival

Feb. 1

Center Street Promenade

205 W. Center St. Promenade, Anaheim, CA 92805

This year's theme is "We Are One," and will be a celebration of unity, diversity, and community spirit.

sparkoc.com





Black History Month Film Screening & Panel Discussion: Wade in the Water: A Journey into Black Surfing and Aquatic Culture

Feb. 1

Santa Monica Main Library

601 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90401

"Braiding historical accounts with modern-day testimonials, the film dismantles the racial barriers of conventional surf culture, delves into the overlooked history of Black surfing's legacy, and honors its current movement." After the screening, there will be a panel discussion featuring the film's Director, David Mesfin; Sharon Schaffer, the first Black Female Pro Surfer; Greg Rachal of the Black Surfers Collective; Cristyne Lawson, fourth generation Black Santa Monica resident whose family moved to Santa Monica in 1908; and Historian Alison R. Jefferson.

www.santamonica.gov

Black History Month

Feb. 1

Pretend City Children's Museum

29 Hubble, Irvine, CA 92618

The Museum will be honoring Black leaders, artists, and innovators with special story times and activities. (Story times are scheduled for 11:00 am and 2:30 pm.)

www.pretendcity.org

Black History Month Celebration

Feb. 1

Forest Lawn Glendale

1712 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale, CA 91205

This free, family-friendly event features a community resource fair as well as music, dance, and poetry performances, special guests, and more. Light refreshments will be served.

forestlawn.com

The Art of Alma Thomas

Feb. 1

Culver City Julian Dixon Library

4975 Overland Ave., Culver City, CA 90230

Celebrate African American and Black History Month by learning about the art and cultural contributions of Alma Thomas. Children will make their own bookmark inspired by her paintings. For children ages 6-12. Advance registration is required as attendance is limited.

momsla.com

26th Annual Los Angeles Black College Expo

Feb. 1

SoFi Stadium

1001 Stadium Dr., Inglewood, CA 90301

This free event will give students and their families the chance to "connect with representatives from a variety of historically black colleges and universities, as well as over 100 other colleges.

26th Annual Los Angeles Black College Expo

Free the Land! Free the People! a study of the abolitionist pod

Feb. 1 - 15

Crenshaw Dairy Mart

8629 Crenshaw Blvd., Inglewood, CA 90305

The exhibition, Free the Land! Free the People! a study of the abolitionist pod, is organized as a survey and studio of the Crenshaw Dairy Mart artist collective's ongoing research for the abolitionist pod, with illustrations, archival documentation, architectural renderings, sketches, and drawings of the collective's many configurations of the geodesic structure during its prototype phases as they engage with a history of collectives and cooperatives at the interstices of food justice, land sovereignty, and the Black Liberation Movement. The Gallery is open Thursdays through Sundays from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm. The exhibition will be on view through Saturday, February 15th, 2025.

crenshawdairymart.com

Prosperity Market

Feb. 2

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

4427 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90043

The day will feature farmers market favorites including prepared foods, artisanal goods, and more. Plus, Prosperity Market will also offer special activities for kids, a DJ, and more.

prosperitymarketla.com

African American Firefighter Museum

Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23

inside Fire Station No. 30

1401 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles, CA

40-minute guided tours are offered, giving families the chance to explore the historic fire station and learn "little-known details about the African American firefighters' legacy here in Los Angeles."

aaffmuseum.org

African American and Black History Month: Activism Through Art

Feb. 4

Woodcrest Library

1340 W. 106th St., Los Angeles, CA 90044

Learn about youth activism and its impact, then create your activist coaster in support of a cause you care about. All materials will be provided. This event is for teens ages 13-17. Advance registration is required as attendance is limited.

lacountylibrary.org

Annual Pan African Film + Arts Festival

Feb. 4 - Feb. 23

Multiple Locations including

Westfield Culver City Shopping Center

1340 W. 106th St., Los Angeles, CA 90044

The Festival, which is "the largest Black film festival," features over 150 films from around the world. This year, the ArtFEST will take place at Westfield Culver City Shopping Center and features "100 established and emerging fine artists and unique craftspeople from all over the world."

paff.org

Uncle Geebo, Magicians in History

Feb. 5

Hermosa Beach Library

550 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Get ready for a magic show that celebrates pioneering African American and Black magicians and shares some of their unique tricks. For children ages 5-12.

lacountylibrary.org

African American and Black History Month: Mae Jemison

Feb. 5

Lawndale Library

14615 Burin Ave., Lawndale, CA 90260

Children will enjoy a reading of Mae Among the Stars by Roda Ahmed, a book about the first African-American female astronaut. Children will then create a small craft project. This activity is recommended for children ages 5-12.

lacountylibrary.org

Inventor and Engineer Otis Boykin

Feb. 5

La Puente Library

15920 E. Central Ave., La Puente, CA 91744

Participants will learn about inventor and engineer Otis Boykin and "learn how his circuitry inventions impacted the world and have some fun creating an LED paper craft." (Note - this event is also taking place at the A C Bilbrew Library on the same day, Wednesday, February 5th at 4:00 pm.)

lacountylibrary.org

Ina, the Sunshine Storyteller

Feb. 5

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Library

17906 S. Avalon Blvd., Carson, CA 90746

Children (ages 5-12) are invited to gather around our story circle for Afro-centric folktales and songs.

lacountylibrary.org

African American and Black History Month: Alma Thomas Inspired Art

Feb. 6

Wiseburn Library

17906 S. Avalon Blvd., Carson, CA 90746

Children will learn about the life and art of Alma Thomas and create their own artwork inspired by her paintings. (Recommended for children ages 5-11.)

lacountylibrary.org

African American and Black History Month: Activism Through Art

Feb. 6

Angelo M. Iacoboni Library

4990 Clark Ave., Lakewood, CA 90712

Learn about youth activism and its impact, then create your activist coaster in support of a cause you care about.

lacountylibrary.org

African Trade Beads Workshop

Feb. 7

Gardena Mayme Dear Library

1731 W. Gardena Blvd., Gardena, CA 90247

Children (ages 5-12) will learn about the significance and use of African Trade Beads and then create their own jewelry.

lacountylibrary.org

African American and Black History Month: Empower Through Poetry

Feb. 7

Temple City Library

5939 Golden West Ave., Temple City, CA 91780

Participants will "learn how Black and African American writers have used poetry to express themselves. We will review some poems and learn how words can be used to construct images of who we are."

lacountylibrary.org

Motown Mania - The Music of The Temptations

Feb. 8

Bank of America Performing Arts Center

2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Participants will "learn how Black and African American writers have used poetry to express themselves. We will review some poems and learn how words can be used to construct images of who we are."

bapacthousandoaks.com

2025 Allensworth Black History Month Celebration

Feb. 8

Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park

Grant Dr., Earlimart, CA 93219

2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Visitors will have the opportunity to "tour the park's historic buildings and enjoy live entertainment, music, and food." The theme of this year's event is "African American & Labor: The Past, The Present, Our Future."

2025 Allensworth Black History Month Celebration

Legacy & Unity: Black History Celebration on The Promenade

Feb. 8

Downtown Long Beach

Pine Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802

The community event will feature a Vendor Marketplace featuring Black-owned businesses, educational resource booths, live performances, special children's activities (including kids' art workshop, storytelling, and scavenger hunts), wellness resources, and cultural exhibits.

Legacy & Unity: Black History Celebration on The Promenade

Art of Charles McGee

Feb. 8

Bell Library

4411 E. Gage Ave., Bell, CA 90201

Charles McGee was a prominent Detroit artist who focused his work on Black urban life. Join us as we celebrate African American & Black History Month by learning more about McGee & create art pieces influenced by his work.

lacountylibrary.org

African American and Black History Month: Build Like Philip Freelon

Feb. 8

Montebello Library

1550 W. Beverly Blvd., Montebello, CA 90640

Participants will learn about architect Philip Freelon who designed the National Museum of African American History and Culture at Houston's Emancipation Park.

lacountylibrary.org

Black History Month Meet-Up at Disneyland

Feb. 8 & 15

Disneyland Park

1313 Disneyland Drive

Meet fellow Disney fans, take photos, enjoy the parks, and partake in various giveaways. We will experience the sweet gospel sounds of Marvin Sapp who is scheduled to headline at the Fantasyland Theatre. More details to follow!

Celebrate Soulfully

LA Voices: Black History Celebration with Inner City Youth Orchestra of LA

Feb. 9

Wilshire Ebell Theatre

4401 W. 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90005

In collaboration with African Americans for LA Opera, this event will spotlight esteemed compositions by Black composers.

LA Voices: Black History Celebration with Inner-City Youth Orchestra of LA

Celebrate African Song, Rhythm, and Dance with Queen Teresa

Feb. 11

Florence Library

7807 Compton Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90001

Choreographer Teresa Smith will lead the event, "rooted in African folklore, dance, rhythms and song! She shares traditional clothing and instruments and invites all ages to join in on the fun and discovery!"

lacountylibrary.org

Book Adventure: There Was a Party for Langston

Feb. 12

La Mirada Library

13800 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada, CA 90638

Learn about Langston Hughes during a special storytime featuring the children's book, There Was a Party for Langston written by Jason Reynolds. Children will then create self-portraits illustrated with inspiring words and watercolors. (Recommended for children ages 5-12.)

lacountylibrary.org

Black History Month: Zelda Wynn Valdes Fashion Bag

Feb. 12

Lloyd Taber - Marina del Rey Library

4533 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey, CA 90292

Children will practice their sewing/lacing skills by creating a paper plate fashion bag.

lacountylibrary.org

African American and Black History Month: Faith Ringgold

Feb. 12

Lomita Library

24200 Narbonne Ave., Lomita, CA 90717

Participants will learn about the "mixed media artwork of artist and activist Faith Ringgold." Children (ages 5-12) will use Ms. Ringgold's artistic style and techniques as inspiration to design their own masks.

lacountylibrary.org

Colburn Presents: Adrian Dunn Singers

Feb. 15

Colburn School - Zipper Hall

200 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012

Adrian Dunn, Colburn's Director of Choral Programs, leads a joyous musical celebration of Black History Month featuring acapella spirituals and original compositions for chorus.

colburnschool.edu

Black History Parade and Festival

Feb. 15

1081 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena

LIVE Black History Month Umoja 5k is happening on Saturday, February 17,2024 at 9 AM PST at 12000 Vista Del Mar.

cityofpasadena.net

44th Annual Black Doll Show

Feb. 15

William Grant Still Arts Center (WGSAC)

2520 S. West View St., Los Angeles, CA 90016

The Black Doll Show is an annual winter tradition at WGSAC as positive self image remains just as necessary today for Africans and all people of color within the continent and in diaspora. This year's theme is "in need of good folk ... MAGIC FOLK LIKE US." The Center is open six days a week, Tuesday through Saturday, from Noon until 5:00 pm; closed on Mondays.)

wgsac

African Drum Circle with Chazz!

Feb. 19

La Crescenta Library

2809 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91214

Learn about African djembe drums and their history in this fun and interactive program.

lacountylibrary.org

African American and Black History Month: Mark Bradford

Feb. 19

Willowbrook Library

11737 Wilmington Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90059

LA-based visual artist Mark Bradford is known for his "large-scale abstract paintings using mixed media." Children (ages 5-12) will learn about Mr. Bradford and then create their own artwork inspired by the artist.

lacountylibrary.org

African American and Black History Month: Jacob Lawerence Inspired Art

Feb. 19

Compton Library

240 W. Compton Blvd., Compton, CA 90220

Learn about the life and art of Jacob Lawrence to honor Lawrence 's powerful imagery. Practice drawing in the distinctive style of realism that portrayed scenes and landscapes.

lacountylibrary.org

African American Architects of Los Angeles

Feb. 20

Rivera Library

7828 Serapis Ave., Pico Rivera, CA 90660

Learn about the African American architects who helped shape mid-century Los Angeles including Paul R. Williams who helped design the Theme Building at LAX, Robert Kennard who started the oldest Black-owned and operated firm in Los Angeles in 1957, and Norma Sklarek who worked on several projects including Santa Monica Place and the U.S. Embassy in Japan. Teens (ages 12-18) will then try to re-create these buildings using LEGOs.

lacountylibrary.org

Black History Month with Storyteller Michael McCarty

Feb. 20

Platt Branch Library

23600 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills, CA 91367

Michael's tales from Africa and of African Americans depict the challenges and triumphs of Black people throughout the history of the Americas and will entertain and educate his audiences.

lapl.org

African American and Black History Month: The Artwork of Laolu Senbanjo

Feb. 20

Carson Library

151 E. Carson St., Carson, CA 90745

Teens (ages 13-18) will learn about Laolu Senbanjo, a Nigerian-born, Brooklyn-based multidisciplinary artist who believes all objects can be an art canvas. Participants will then create their own art inspired by his designs.

lacountylibrary.org

Black History Month Parade & Expo

Feb. 22

Parade begins at Summit & Citrus Ave., Fontana, CA 92325

The parade will feature marching bands, drill/dance teams, community groups, and more. The expo includes live entertainment, food and craft vendors, a car show, and more.

Black History Month Parade & Expo

Jazz Fest: A Black History Month Celebration

Feb. 22

Miller Amphitheater

17004 Arrow Blvd., Fontana, CA

The event honors the "rich legacy of jazz music and its profound impact on Black History" and includes live musical performances, art vendors, food vendors, educational workshops, and lots of fun!

Black History Month Parade & Expo

Celebrate Black History Month: Black Education Expo

Feb. 22

Magic Box LA

1933 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90007

This free event is for students in K-12 and their families and features workshops, a Teen Zone, health and mental wellness resources, scholarship opportunities, hands-on tech and STEAM demonstrations, a kids' zone (with face painting and arts and crafts), and more.

Black Education Expo

23rd Annual African-American Festival

Feb. 22 - 23

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way, Long Beach, CA 90802

The festivities will feature live musical and dance performances, storytelling, historical displays, drum circles, and more.

aquariumofpacific.org

9thth Annual Los Angeles Black History Month Festival

Feb. 23

7600 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles

The event will feature African Marketplace, Concession Vendors, Performing Artists, Surprise Headliner, Discussion on topics including health, mental health and issues related to the African American community.

lablackhistorymonthfestival.com

LWDT Black History Month Concert

Feb. 23

Lula Washington Dance Theatre

3773 Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90016

Featuring Talley Beatty's renowned The Mourners Bench, an excerpt from his ballet Southern Landscapes. This inspiring performance celebrates the beauty of African American cultural heritage through classic modern dance.

lulawashington.org

African American and Black History Month: Take to the Skies with Bessie Coleman

Feb. 26

Manhattan Beach Library

1320 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Children (ages 4-10) will learn about Bessie Coleman, the first African American woman to earn an international pilot's license. Children will then create and test their own paper airplanes.

lacountylibrary.org

Black History Month Documentary Screening: When We Were Kings

Feb. 26

Wilmington Branch Library

1300 N. Avalon Blvd., Wilmington, CA 90744

This Oscar-winning documentary is about the historic 1974 epic boxing match, "The Rumble in the Jungle" between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman. Refreshments will be provided.

lapl.org

Black History Veteran Event

Feb. 27

Peer Resource Center

12021 Wilmington Ave. Building 18, Los Angeles, CA 90059

This special event includes "guest speakers, interactive exhibits, and opportunities to connect with fellow community members. Learn about the rich history of Black veterans and their contributions to our country.

Black History Veteran Event

African American and Black History Month: Clementine Hunter's Oil Pastel Art

Feb. 27

Stevenson Ranch Library

25950 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381

Teens (ages 13-17) will learn about Clementine Hunter, a "self-taught artist known for her vivid depictions of Southern life and culture." Teens will then create their own oil pastel art inspired by Ms. Hunter's art.

lacountylibrary.org

