Here's a list of Black History Month events in Southern California by date. Share your celebrations with #abc7eyewitness!
California African American Museum
Jan.17
CAAM Free Tuesday - Saturday
600 State Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90037
The California African American Museum (CAAM) focuses on enrichment and education on the cultural heritage and history of African Americans with a focus on California and western United States. Admission is free to all visitors. The California African American Museum's mission is to research, collect, preserve, and interpret for public enrichment the history, art, and culture of African Americans with an emphasis on California and the western United States.
caamuseum.org
45th Annual Orange County Black History Parade and Unity Festival
Feb. 1
Center Street Promenade
205 W. Center St. Promenade, Anaheim, CA 92805
This year's theme is "We Are One," and will be a celebration of unity, diversity, and community spirit.
sparkoc.com
Black History Month Film Screening & Panel Discussion: Wade in the Water: A Journey into Black Surfing and Aquatic Culture
Feb. 1
Santa Monica Main Library
601 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90401
"Braiding historical accounts with modern-day testimonials, the film dismantles the racial barriers of conventional surf culture, delves into the overlooked history of Black surfing's legacy, and honors its current movement." After the screening, there will be a panel discussion featuring the film's Director, David Mesfin; Sharon Schaffer, the first Black Female Pro Surfer; Greg Rachal of the Black Surfers Collective; Cristyne Lawson, fourth generation Black Santa Monica resident whose family moved to Santa Monica in 1908; and Historian Alison R. Jefferson.
www.santamonica.gov
Black History Month
Feb. 1
Pretend City Children's Museum
29 Hubble, Irvine, CA 92618
The Museum will be honoring Black leaders, artists, and innovators with special story times and activities. (Story times are scheduled for 11:00 am and 2:30 pm.)
www.pretendcity.org
Black History Month Celebration
Feb. 1
Forest Lawn Glendale
1712 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale, CA 91205
This free, family-friendly event features a community resource fair as well as music, dance, and poetry performances, special guests, and more. Light refreshments will be served.
forestlawn.com
The Art of Alma Thomas
Feb. 1
Culver City Julian Dixon Library
4975 Overland Ave., Culver City, CA 90230
Celebrate African American and Black History Month by learning about the art and cultural contributions of Alma Thomas. Children will make their own bookmark inspired by her paintings. For children ages 6-12. Advance registration is required as attendance is limited.
momsla.com
26th Annual Los Angeles Black College Expo
Feb. 1
SoFi Stadium
1001 Stadium Dr., Inglewood, CA 90301
This free event will give students and their families the chance to "connect with representatives from a variety of historically black colleges and universities, as well as over 100 other colleges.
26th Annual Los Angeles Black College Expo
Free the Land! Free the People! a study of the abolitionist pod
Feb. 1 - 15
Crenshaw Dairy Mart
8629 Crenshaw Blvd., Inglewood, CA 90305
The exhibition, Free the Land! Free the People! a study of the abolitionist pod, is organized as a survey and studio of the Crenshaw Dairy Mart artist collective's ongoing research for the abolitionist pod, with illustrations, archival documentation, architectural renderings, sketches, and drawings of the collective's many configurations of the geodesic structure during its prototype phases as they engage with a history of collectives and cooperatives at the interstices of food justice, land sovereignty, and the Black Liberation Movement. The Gallery is open Thursdays through Sundays from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm. The exhibition will be on view through Saturday, February 15th, 2025.
crenshawdairymart.com
Prosperity Market
Feb. 2
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
4427 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90043
The day will feature farmers market favorites including prepared foods, artisanal goods, and more. Plus, Prosperity Market will also offer special activities for kids, a DJ, and more.
prosperitymarketla.com
African American Firefighter Museum
Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23
inside Fire Station No. 30
1401 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles, CA
40-minute guided tours are offered, giving families the chance to explore the historic fire station and learn "little-known details about the African American firefighters' legacy here in Los Angeles."
aaffmuseum.org
African American and Black History Month: Activism Through Art
Feb. 4
Woodcrest Library
1340 W. 106th St., Los Angeles, CA 90044
Learn about youth activism and its impact, then create your activist coaster in support of a cause you care about. All materials will be provided. This event is for teens ages 13-17. Advance registration is required as attendance is limited.
lacountylibrary.org
Annual Pan African Film + Arts Festival
Feb. 4 - Feb. 23
Multiple Locations including
Westfield Culver City Shopping Center
1340 W. 106th St., Los Angeles, CA 90044
The Festival, which is "the largest Black film festival," features over 150 films from around the world. This year, the ArtFEST will take place at Westfield Culver City Shopping Center and features "100 established and emerging fine artists and unique craftspeople from all over the world."
paff.org
Uncle Geebo, Magicians in History
Feb. 5
Hermosa Beach Library
550 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Get ready for a magic show that celebrates pioneering African American and Black magicians and shares some of their unique tricks. For children ages 5-12.
lacountylibrary.org
African American and Black History Month: Mae Jemison
Feb. 5
Lawndale Library
14615 Burin Ave., Lawndale, CA 90260
Children will enjoy a reading of Mae Among the Stars by Roda Ahmed, a book about the first African-American female astronaut. Children will then create a small craft project. This activity is recommended for children ages 5-12.
lacountylibrary.org
Inventor and Engineer Otis Boykin
Feb. 5
La Puente Library
15920 E. Central Ave., La Puente, CA 91744
Participants will learn about inventor and engineer Otis Boykin and "learn how his circuitry inventions impacted the world and have some fun creating an LED paper craft." (Note - this event is also taking place at the A C Bilbrew Library on the same day, Wednesday, February 5th at 4:00 pm.)
lacountylibrary.org
Ina, the Sunshine Storyteller
Feb. 5
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Library
17906 S. Avalon Blvd., Carson, CA 90746
Children (ages 5-12) are invited to gather around our story circle for Afro-centric folktales and songs.
lacountylibrary.org
African American and Black History Month: Alma Thomas Inspired Art
Feb. 6
Wiseburn Library
17906 S. Avalon Blvd., Carson, CA 90746
Children will learn about the life and art of Alma Thomas and create their own artwork inspired by her paintings. (Recommended for children ages 5-11.)
lacountylibrary.org
African American and Black History Month: Activism Through Art
Feb. 6
Angelo M. Iacoboni Library
4990 Clark Ave., Lakewood, CA 90712
Learn about youth activism and its impact, then create your activist coaster in support of a cause you care about.
lacountylibrary.org
African Trade Beads Workshop
Feb. 7
Gardena Mayme Dear Library
1731 W. Gardena Blvd., Gardena, CA 90247
Children (ages 5-12) will learn about the significance and use of African Trade Beads and then create their own jewelry.
lacountylibrary.org
African American and Black History Month: Empower Through Poetry
Feb. 7
Temple City Library
5939 Golden West Ave., Temple City, CA 91780
Participants will "learn how Black and African American writers have used poetry to express themselves. We will review some poems and learn how words can be used to construct images of who we are."
lacountylibrary.org
Motown Mania - The Music of The Temptations
Feb. 8
Bank of America Performing Arts Center
2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Participants will "learn how Black and African American writers have used poetry to express themselves. We will review some poems and learn how words can be used to construct images of who we are."
bapacthousandoaks.com
2025 Allensworth Black History Month Celebration
Feb. 8
Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park
Grant Dr., Earlimart, CA 93219
2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Visitors will have the opportunity to "tour the park's historic buildings and enjoy live entertainment, music, and food." The theme of this year's event is "African American & Labor: The Past, The Present, Our Future."
2025 Allensworth Black History Month Celebration
Legacy & Unity: Black History Celebration on The Promenade
Feb. 8
Downtown Long Beach
Pine Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802
The community event will feature a Vendor Marketplace featuring Black-owned businesses, educational resource booths, live performances, special children's activities (including kids' art workshop, storytelling, and scavenger hunts), wellness resources, and cultural exhibits.
Legacy & Unity: Black History Celebration on The Promenade
Art of Charles McGee
Feb. 8
Bell Library
4411 E. Gage Ave., Bell, CA 90201
Charles McGee was a prominent Detroit artist who focused his work on Black urban life. Join us as we celebrate African American & Black History Month by learning more about McGee & create art pieces influenced by his work.
lacountylibrary.org
African American and Black History Month: Build Like Philip Freelon
Feb. 8
Montebello Library
1550 W. Beverly Blvd., Montebello, CA 90640
Participants will learn about architect Philip Freelon who designed the National Museum of African American History and Culture at Houston's Emancipation Park.
lacountylibrary.org
Black History Month Meet-Up at Disneyland
Feb. 8 & 15
Disneyland Park
1313 Disneyland Drive
Meet fellow Disney fans, take photos, enjoy the parks, and partake in various giveaways. We will experience the sweet gospel sounds of Marvin Sapp who is scheduled to headline at the Fantasyland Theatre. More details to follow!
Celebrate Soulfully
LA Voices: Black History Celebration with Inner City Youth Orchestra of LA
Feb. 9
Wilshire Ebell Theatre
4401 W. 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90005
In collaboration with African Americans for LA Opera, this event will spotlight esteemed compositions by Black composers.
LA Voices: Black History Celebration with Inner-City Youth Orchestra of LA
Celebrate African Song, Rhythm, and Dance with Queen Teresa
Feb. 11
Florence Library
7807 Compton Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90001
Choreographer Teresa Smith will lead the event, "rooted in African folklore, dance, rhythms and song! She shares traditional clothing and instruments and invites all ages to join in on the fun and discovery!"
lacountylibrary.org
Book Adventure: There Was a Party for Langston
Feb. 12
La Mirada Library
13800 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada, CA 90638
Learn about Langston Hughes during a special storytime featuring the children's book, There Was a Party for Langston written by Jason Reynolds. Children will then create self-portraits illustrated with inspiring words and watercolors. (Recommended for children ages 5-12.)
lacountylibrary.org
Black History Month: Zelda Wynn Valdes Fashion Bag
Feb. 12
Lloyd Taber - Marina del Rey Library
4533 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey, CA 90292
Children will practice their sewing/lacing skills by creating a paper plate fashion bag.
lacountylibrary.org
African American and Black History Month: Faith Ringgold
Feb. 12
Lomita Library
24200 Narbonne Ave., Lomita, CA 90717
Participants will learn about the "mixed media artwork of artist and activist Faith Ringgold." Children (ages 5-12) will use Ms. Ringgold's artistic style and techniques as inspiration to design their own masks.
lacountylibrary.org
Colburn Presents: Adrian Dunn Singers
Feb. 15
Colburn School - Zipper Hall
200 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012
Adrian Dunn, Colburn's Director of Choral Programs, leads a joyous musical celebration of Black History Month featuring acapella spirituals and original compositions for chorus.
colburnschool.edu
Black History Parade and Festival
Feb. 15
1081 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena
LIVE Black History Month Umoja 5k is happening on Saturday, February 17,2024 at 9 AM PST at 12000 Vista Del Mar.
cityofpasadena.net
44th Annual Black Doll Show
Feb. 15
William Grant Still Arts Center (WGSAC)
2520 S. West View St., Los Angeles, CA 90016
The Black Doll Show is an annual winter tradition at WGSAC as positive self image remains just as necessary today for Africans and all people of color within the continent and in diaspora. This year's theme is "in need of good folk ... MAGIC FOLK LIKE US." The Center is open six days a week, Tuesday through Saturday, from Noon until 5:00 pm; closed on Mondays.)
wgsac
African Drum Circle with Chazz!
Feb. 19
La Crescenta Library
2809 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91214
Learn about African djembe drums and their history in this fun and interactive program.
lacountylibrary.org
African American and Black History Month: Mark Bradford
Feb. 19
Willowbrook Library
11737 Wilmington Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90059
LA-based visual artist Mark Bradford is known for his "large-scale abstract paintings using mixed media." Children (ages 5-12) will learn about Mr. Bradford and then create their own artwork inspired by the artist.
lacountylibrary.org
African American and Black History Month: Jacob Lawerence Inspired Art
Feb. 19
Compton Library
240 W. Compton Blvd., Compton, CA 90220
Learn about the life and art of Jacob Lawrence to honor Lawrence 's powerful imagery. Practice drawing in the distinctive style of realism that portrayed scenes and landscapes.
lacountylibrary.org
African American Architects of Los Angeles
Feb. 20
Rivera Library
7828 Serapis Ave., Pico Rivera, CA 90660
Learn about the African American architects who helped shape mid-century Los Angeles including Paul R. Williams who helped design the Theme Building at LAX, Robert Kennard who started the oldest Black-owned and operated firm in Los Angeles in 1957, and Norma Sklarek who worked on several projects including Santa Monica Place and the U.S. Embassy in Japan. Teens (ages 12-18) will then try to re-create these buildings using LEGOs.
lacountylibrary.org
Black History Month with Storyteller Michael McCarty
Feb. 20
Platt Branch Library
23600 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills, CA 91367
Michael's tales from Africa and of African Americans depict the challenges and triumphs of Black people throughout the history of the Americas and will entertain and educate his audiences.
lapl.org
African American and Black History Month: The Artwork of Laolu Senbanjo
Feb. 20
Carson Library
151 E. Carson St., Carson, CA 90745
Teens (ages 13-18) will learn about Laolu Senbanjo, a Nigerian-born, Brooklyn-based multidisciplinary artist who believes all objects can be an art canvas. Participants will then create their own art inspired by his designs.
lacountylibrary.org
Black History Month Parade & Expo
Feb. 22
Parade begins at Summit & Citrus Ave., Fontana, CA 92325
The parade will feature marching bands, drill/dance teams, community groups, and more. The expo includes live entertainment, food and craft vendors, a car show, and more.
Black History Month Parade & Expo
Jazz Fest: A Black History Month Celebration
Feb. 22
Miller Amphitheater
17004 Arrow Blvd., Fontana, CA
The event honors the "rich legacy of jazz music and its profound impact on Black History" and includes live musical performances, art vendors, food vendors, educational workshops, and lots of fun!
Black History Month Parade & Expo
Celebrate Black History Month: Black Education Expo
Feb. 22
Magic Box LA
1933 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90007
This free event is for students in K-12 and their families and features workshops, a Teen Zone, health and mental wellness resources, scholarship opportunities, hands-on tech and STEAM demonstrations, a kids' zone (with face painting and arts and crafts), and more.
Black Education Expo
23rd Annual African-American Festival
Feb. 22 - 23
Aquarium of the Pacific
100 Aquarium Way, Long Beach, CA 90802
The festivities will feature live musical and dance performances, storytelling, historical displays, drum circles, and more.
aquariumofpacific.org
9thth Annual Los Angeles Black History Month Festival
Feb. 23
7600 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles
The event will feature African Marketplace, Concession Vendors, Performing Artists, Surprise Headliner, Discussion on topics including health, mental health and issues related to the African American community.
lablackhistorymonthfestival.com
LWDT Black History Month Concert
Feb. 23
Lula Washington Dance Theatre
3773 Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90016
Featuring Talley Beatty's renowned The Mourners Bench, an excerpt from his ballet Southern Landscapes. This inspiring performance celebrates the beauty of African American cultural heritage through classic modern dance.
lulawashington.org
African American and Black History Month: Take to the Skies with Bessie Coleman
Feb. 26
Manhattan Beach Library
1320 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Children (ages 4-10) will learn about Bessie Coleman, the first African American woman to earn an international pilot's license. Children will then create and test their own paper airplanes.
lacountylibrary.org
Black History Month Documentary Screening: When We Were Kings
Feb. 26
Wilmington Branch Library
1300 N. Avalon Blvd., Wilmington, CA 90744
This Oscar-winning documentary is about the historic 1974 epic boxing match, "The Rumble in the Jungle" between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman. Refreshments will be provided.
lapl.org
Black History Veteran Event
Feb. 27
Peer Resource Center
12021 Wilmington Ave. Building 18, Los Angeles, CA 90059
This special event includes "guest speakers, interactive exhibits, and opportunities to connect with fellow community members. Learn about the rich history of Black veterans and their contributions to our country.
Black History Veteran Event
African American and Black History Month: Clementine Hunter's Oil Pastel Art
Feb. 27
Stevenson Ranch Library
25950 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381
Teens (ages 13-17) will learn about Clementine Hunter, a "self-taught artist known for her vivid depictions of Southern life and culture." Teens will then create their own oil pastel art inspired by Ms. Hunter's art.
lacountylibrary.org
If you know a great Black History Month event, share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #abc7eyewitness!