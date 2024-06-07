Blaze Pizza moving its headquarters from Pasadena to Atlanta

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Blaze Pizza is moving its headquarters from Pasadena to Atlanta, Georgia, as part of its growth strategy.

"Atlanta will serve as the headquarters for the company's operations, business development, marketing, finance, HR and other departments," Blaze Pizza said in a statement.

The company said it plans to complete the move by September 2024.

There are more than 300 Blaze Pizza restaurants in 39 states. About one-third of them are here in California, where the company was founded in 2011.

The majority of its approximately 60 corporate employees will remain remote workers. A few will be offered relocation opportunities.

The more than 7,500 restaurant workers will not be affected.

"California is where this brand was born more than a decade ago, and we have tremendous heart for communities across the state where so many of our restaurants are. Moving our corporate headquarters to Atlanta will help us drive our next wave of growth," said Beto Guajardo, CEO of Blaze Pizza.