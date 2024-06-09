Boxing star Ryan Garcia arrested for alleged damage to hotel in Beverly Hills, ESPN reports

Garcia is accused of causing an estimated $15,000 in damage, a Beverly Hills Police Department watch commander told ESPN.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- Boxing star Ryan Garcia was arrested Saturday for felony vandalism after a Beverly Hills hotel accused him of causing an estimated $15,000 in damage, a Beverly Hills Police Department watch commander told ESPN.

Garcia, 25, was arrested at 5:45 p.m. after a driver who dropped him off at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills phoned police, according to police.

The hotel decided to press charges once police arrived, though the specific nature of the damage and Garcia's behavior wasn't immediately clear. After he was booked at the Beverly Hills Police Department jail, police said Garcia complained of a medical issue and was subsequently transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

"He was taken by the BHPD to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment and, to our knowledge, may be charged with public intoxication," Garcia's attorney, Darin Chavez, told ESPN.

Garcia (25-1, 20 KOs) faces suspension from the New York Athletic Commission after he tested positive for the banned substance ostarine in the lead-up to his majority decision victory over Devin Haney in April in a major upset.

Garcia floored Haney three times but was ineligible to win the WBC junior welterweight title after he was 3.2 pounds overweight.

A decision is forthcoming from the commission, and his victory could be overturned.