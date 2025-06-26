Brad Pitt's L.A. home 'ransacked' by burglars, police say

Police are investigating after burglars "ransacked" Brad Pitt's home in Los Feliz on Wednesday night, law enforcement sources said.

Pitt was not home at the time because he has been on the road doing publicity for his new movie "F1."

Los Angeles police responded to the home around 10:30 p.m. Three suspects jumped over a fence, got into the yard and then broke into the home through a front window.

It is unclear if Pitt's home was targeted by the burglars or if it was just another expensive home burglary, police said. It's unknown how much was taken from the home, but police say it was "ransacked."

Investigators said they will use surveillance video from the home and the surrounding area to help track down the suspects.

No other details were released.