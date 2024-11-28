Brazen SoCal porch pirate uses same method twice to steal MacBook Pros directly from drivers

The same suspect has stolen MacBook Pros from homes in Irvine and Lawndale as they were being delivered, apparently by using fake IDs.

LAWNDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A SoCal porch pirate with a brazenly direct approach to stealing high-end tech may have struck twice.

Eyewitness News reported last week about a man who waited outside a house in Irvine for a UPS truck to arrive and convinced the driver he lived at the home.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify a package thief after a security camera caught the brazen suspect posing as an Irvine homeowner to steal a laptop from a UPS driver.

As the confused homeowner was watching from his yard, the man took the MacBookPro package delivery, walked back to his car and drove off. It took only a few seconds for the driver and homeowner to confer and realize what happened, but by then he was gone.

It turns out that Irvine theft was at least the second time the same suspect has been caught on camera using the same methods.

After ABC7 aired the story, another homeowner came forward to say it appears the same suspect may have targeted him as well, a few days before the Irvine theft.

And again, it was a pricey MacBook Pro that was taken, raising suspicions he may have had inside information.

"We saw the video that happened in Irvine," said homeowner John Shin. "Same guy."

Since it was a MacBook Pro, Shin was careful about tracking the package on the UPS app when he ordered it.

"It showed that my package got delivered and I'm like, well that's unusual. I didn't receive it. And I went out to the front door and it wasn't there."

He caught up to the UPS driver and heard a familiar story. The man had apparently showed the driver a fake ID indicating he lived at Shin's address.

Besides filing reports with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the FBI, Shin notified Irvine police as well. They say it appears to be the same suspect but that has to be confirmed.

Because of his methods and the targeting of the same item, Shin speculates the suspect has inside information on deliveries of Apple products, including the name and address of the intended recipient.

He says he is waiting confirmation about a credit for the stolen product. Otherwise he's out about $4,500.