Brazen thieves caught on video crashing car into Inglewood shoe store, stealing merchandise

A group of thieves was caught on surveillance video plowing into a shoe store in Inglewood and taking off with merchandise.

A group of thieves was caught on surveillance video plowing into a shoe store in Inglewood and taking off with merchandise.

A group of thieves was caught on surveillance video plowing into a shoe store in Inglewood and taking off with merchandise.

A group of thieves was caught on surveillance video plowing into a shoe store in Inglewood and taking off with merchandise.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A group of thieves was caught on surveillance video plowing into a shoe store in Inglewood and taking off with merchandise.

The owner of the store says the suspects escaped with shoes and an empty cash register Wednesday night.

It was not immediately clear how much merchandise they got away with.

The video shows someone crashing a dark-colores vehicle into the shoe store and then exiting. Another vehicle then approaches the outside of the store and two other suspects are seen running into the business.

It appeared at one point that the suspects attempted to back out of the store with the car but ultimately ended up abandoning the car inside the store.

The footage shows the trail of destruction left behind.

No further details were immediately available.