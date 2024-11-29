Brea police fatally shoot DUI suspect who rammed into police cruiser

A man suspected of driving under the influence who rammed into a police cruiser was shot to death by officers in Brea.

A man suspected of driving under the influence who rammed into a police cruiser was shot to death by officers in Brea.

A man suspected of driving under the influence who rammed into a police cruiser was shot to death by officers in Brea.

A man suspected of driving under the influence who rammed into a police cruiser was shot to death by officers in Brea.

BREA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man suspected of driving under the influence who rammed into a police cruiser was shot to death by officers in Brea.

The incident unfolded around 4:42 p.m. Thursday, according to the Brea Police Department.

Officers responded to a call of a possible DUI driver when they found the vehicle matching the description up against a retaining wall in the westbound lanes of Lambert and the 57 Freeway.

Officers surrounded the truck and made contact with the driver, but he proceeded to ram into a cruiser for several seconds, pushing the cruiser across lanes.

That's when officers opened fire, striking the driver. The suspect was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Additional details about the deadly incident were not available.