Brush fire along Highway 39 in Angeles National Forest prompts evacuations

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A vehicle fire spread to brush near the Coldbrook Campground in the Angeles National Forest above Azusa Tuesday, quickly consuming 15 acres of vegetation and forcing a shutdown of State Route 39 through the forest.

No injuries were immediately reported from the Moon Fire, which erupted around 2:15 p.m. just off the highway -- San Gabriel Canyon Road -- near the campground south of Falling Springs, according to ANF officials.

Authorities evacuated an unknown number of people from the campground and Coldbrook Creek area, and the highway was shut down to accommodate fire crews.

No structures were immediately threatened by the fire.

ANF officials indicated the blaze started as a vehicle fire, but no details were immediately available.