Newhall residents break out hoses to stop brush fire from spreading to their homes

NEWHALL, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire came dangerously close to an apartment complex in Newhall, forcing several evacuations before firefighters were able to halt its forward progress.

The fire was reported just after 8 p.m. Friday on a hillside in the area of Valle Del Oro and Trumpet. It started spreading uphill toward a residential building complex.

Some tenants grabbed valuables and evacuated their units. Others broke out hoses to keep the vegetation wet and prevent the fire from running uphill to their building.

Firefighters were able to stop forward progress just before 9 p.m. The fire burned about five acres. No major structure damage or injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.