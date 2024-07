Evacuations underway after brush fire breaks out in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire that broke out in the Santa Clarita area prompted evacuations Sunday afternoon.

The fire started around 1:20 p.m. near Trumpet Drive and Valle Del Oro, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Additional details about the fire, or many people were evacuated were not available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.