California attorney general wants LA City Council to redraw council districts, report says

Rob Bonta's legal team has voiced concerns that the map approved by the council in 2021 "does not currently provide sufficient representation for Latinos in parts of the city," the Los Angeles Times reported.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- California Attorney General Rob Bonta wants Los Angeles to start the redistricting process for the city's 15 council districts.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Bonta is pushing political leaders to sign a legal agreement, prepared by his office, that would require the city to finalize new city council district maps for the 2026 primary election.

Bonta's legal team has voiced concerns that the map approved by the council in 2021 "does not currently provide sufficient representation for Latinos in parts of the city," the Times report read.

Bonta has been investigating the L.A. city council since 2022 when an audio recording leaked of a meeting between several councilmembers that involved racist and disparaging remarks during a discussion about redistricting maps.

"My office will conduct an investigation into the City of LA's redistricting process," Bonta said at the time. "We're going to gather the facts. We're going to work to determine the truth."

"It's clear an investigation is sorely needed to help restore confidence in the redistricting process for the people of L.A.," he added.

The attorney general's legal team reportedly also discussed the possibility of creating a third "Latino" district in the San Fernando Valley.

Redistricting normally occurs every 10 years. Until now, the city council has had final say over the maps.