Nearly 7 million fentanyl pills seized in CA so far this year, Gov. Newsom says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday millions of fentanyl pills have been seized throughout California.

Since January 2024, nearly 7 million fentanyl pills and 3,725 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized by the California National Guard's Counterdrug Task Force, including at ports of entry along the southern border, Gov. Newsom said.

And 1,170,893 pills and 986 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized just in May alone.

"The California National Guard's Counterdrug Task Force continues to play an important role in the fight against fentanyl," said CalGuard Major General Matthew Beevers in a press release. "We are proud to be a part of this effort and will continue to provide critical resources to our local, state, federal, and tribal law enforcement partners."

MORE: Smuggled fentanyl poses danger to plane passengers in close quarters, experts warn

Are passengers in danger if drugs like fentanyl are being smuggled in the cabin of an airplane and somehow get loose from their packaging?

Governor Newsom recently doubled the deployment of CalGuard servicemembers to crack down on fentanyl smuggling in California.

Newsom's office said the state launched opioids.ca.gov for opioid prevention and treatment, and for details on how California is working to hold major pharmacies and drug-traffickers accountable in this crisis.

MORE: Fentanyl seized by CHP in SF's Tenderloin enough to potentially kill 2.1M people, ABC7 News learns

Fentanyl seized by CHP in San Francisco's Tenderloin is enough to potentially kill 2.1 million people, ABC7 News learns

Over-the-counter CalRx-branded naloxone is becoming available across California as part of Newsom's plan in tackling the fentanyl and opioid crisis, his office said.

"Through the Naloxone Distribution Project (NDP), CalRx-branded over-the-counter (OTC) naloxone HCL nasal spray, 4 mg, will be available for free to eligible organizations through the state or for sale for $24 per twin-pack through Amneal," Newsom's office said in a press release.