'I can't break down now:' 85-year-old hopes to rebuild after losing home in Eaton Fire

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Dorothy Graves called Altadena her home for more than five decades.

The 85-year-old's home on West Las Flores, a historically Black area, was where she raised her family and planned to spend the rest of her days.

Now, after losing her home in the Eaton Fire, she's keeping her spirits high and counting her blessings.

During the Jim Crow era, Graves and her husband Flimmie moved their family from Detroit to Altadena. She said they first moved into the home on Halloween.

Soon after, the community became a haven where middle-class Black families could thrive for decades.

"The people that were there were homeowners and hard workers," said Graves.

The Eaton Fire destroyed more than 8,600 structures, a significant portion owned by Black residents.

"It's heartbreaking," said Graves.

Her son Alphonso, who remembers being 5 and growing up with other Black families in the neighborhood, hopes the community can rebuild.

"If we lose that, we're losing a lot," he told Eyewitness News. "We're losing our foothold in Los Angeles."

Studies show the most common form of generational wealth for Black families is in homeownership, which still lags behind white Americans.

According to the National Association of Realtors, only 44% of Black Americans own property, compared to 72% of white Americans.

"I hope that people in Altadena understand what they have is a jewel, and not to take quick and easy money," said Alphonso.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been created to help the Graves family.

