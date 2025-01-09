California Wildfires: FEMA Supports California with Assistance Grants

FEMA supports the state of California with federal funding which will cover 75% of eligible firefighting costs.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is supporting the state of California in combating the Palisades, Eaton, and Hurst Fires. In the past 24 hours, FEMA has approved three Fire Management Assistance Grants (FMAGs) to assist with firefighting efforts. Federal funding will cover 75% of eligible firefighting costs, including field camps, equipment, and other critical resources.

FEMA's primary concern remains in the safety and well-being of all residents. They are closely coordinating with state and county officials to address both immediate and long-term recovery needs. An Incident Management Assistance Team (IMAT) and other federal partners have been deployed to help coordinate with California officials.

Residents are urged to follow evacuation orders and stay informed through official sources, such as local authorities and media outlets. Download the FEMA App for real-time alerts, shelter locations, and safety resources.

For detailed updates on firefighting efforts and eligible costs under FMAGs, visit: fema.gov/assistance/public/fire-management-assistance.

For up-to-date information on the fires, visit fire.ca.gov.

For assistance and resources, residents can visit lacounty.gov/emergency and ready.lacounty.gov.

For information on what to do if you are in harm's way, visit ready.gov/wildfires

