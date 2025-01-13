SoCal churches unite to bring peace and healing to wildfire victims: 'We've grown as a community'

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- In addition to homes and businesses, many churches and synagogues were destroyed in the Eaton Fire.

On the first Sunday after the deadly fire, many gathered for special services to help each other heal as one.

St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church held its English and Spanish masses at St. Philip. The church itself survived the fire but it remains in an evacuation zone.

The facility also can't be used until it's completely cleaned up.

St. Elizabeth, which is also a Catholic school, has 126 students and 16 employees who lost their home in the fire.

Mark Mariscal, who lost his home and is currently staying at the Pasadena Convention Center, spoke with ABC7 during Sunday's service and said despite his loss, he said he remains hopeful.

"This whole process of rebuilding our community ... I don't think we have to do that because Altadena is not rebuilding a community, because Altadena's community has actually just grown from this tragedy," he said. "I think that's probably one of the best messages that people are saying out there when I talk to all the different people. We have grown as a community because of this tragedy. You can't ask for more than that."

St. Rita Catholic Parish, which is also in an evacuation zone, also held its service at St. Philip. The services were also livestreamed for those who were unable to attend.

Meanwhile, Corpus Christi Church, which was destroyed in the Palisades Fire, held its mass at St. Monica.

As of Monday morning, the Eaton Fire was 27% contained.

In all, four fires have consumed more than 62 square miles, an area larger than San Francisco.

The Eaton Fire and the Palisades Fire alone accounted for 59 square miles. They each gained some containment over the weekend.

However, the forecast remains top of mind. The National Weather Service issued a rare warning of a "particularly dangerous situation," beginning overnight Monday into Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.