Firefighters battling brush fire in Sunland area; no structures threatened

SUNLAND-TUJUNGA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Crews from the Los Angeles city and county fire departments, along with Angeles National Forest crews, are on the scene of a brush fire burning in roughly the 12500 block of Big Tujunga Canyon Road above the Sunland area.

The blaze was initially reported at about five to seven acres, with no structures being threatened.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.