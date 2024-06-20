Legendary actress, comedienne Carol Burnett cements her place in Hollywood history

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- There are legends, and then there are legends! Actress and comedienne Carol Burnett undoubtedly qualifies. She was honored Thursday outside the famed TCL Chinese Theatre as she placed her hand and footprints in cement in front of the famous Hollywood venue.

The ceremony was a bit of an "old home week" for Burnett, who grew up in Hollywood. She attended Hollywood High School and graduated 73 years ago. She then went on to UCLA.

Burnett moved to New York to start her career. After becoming a hit on Broadway, she moved on to television. After a successful run on "The Garry Moore Show," Burnett moved back to Los Angeles and began an 11-year run on "The Carol Burnett Show," which was aired on CBS television from 1967 to 1978.

At Thursday's ceremony, talk show host Jimmy Kimmel emceed the event, and Burnett's castmates in the AppleTV+ comedy "Palm Royale" Laura Dern and Bob Odenkirk were part of the ceremony as well. She was also surrounded by friends, including Dick Van Dyke, Allison Janney, Maya Rudolph and costume designer Bob Mackie.

The 91-year-old actress already has a significant presence in the heart of Hollywood in honor of her entertainment career. She received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1975 and her likeness is depicted on a mural at her alma mater Hollywood High School.

Burnett told ABC7's George Pennacchio how much this honor meant to her.

"It means so much, and as I said in my speech out there, my grandmother and I, when I was a little girl, we used to come here and look at the courtyard and see all the movie star's handprints. I remember, because I love Betty Grable, I remember bending down and putting my hands on her handprints. And now, my handprints are there. I'm really amazed at it," said Burnett. "It takes me back. Just wishing that my grandmother could see this. Maybe she is. She would be thrilled."