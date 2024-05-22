Shocking video shows man smashing window on child at Northern California ice cream shop

The suspect, 36-year old Payam Afsari, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse.

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Police in Northern California are urging the victim of a bizarre incident that was caught on video at an ice cream parlor to come forward.

Surveillance footage from inside a Baskin-Robbins in San Jose shows a man and child walking into the shop on April 26.

Video shows a man outside running up and smashing the window, raining shards of glass down onto the child.

The suspect then leans in and shouts something.

The incident was never reported to authorities, so the child remains unidentified. Police said they did not learn about it until receiving a tip on May 2.

Officers arrested the suspect last week.

"We know they weren't known to each other, so we can't speak to the state of the mind of the suspect or what may have let him to do that. We just know it was a dangerous situation," said Stacie Shih, a spokesperson for the San Jose Police Department.

The suspect, 36-year old Payam Afsari, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse.

Police want to talk to the child to help them fully understand what happened.