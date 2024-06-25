Teacup Yorkie stolen during walk with owner in Huntington Park

A family's beloved teacup Yorkie was stolen over the weekend in Huntington Park, and the theft was caught on camera.

A family's beloved teacup Yorkie was stolen over the weekend in Huntington Park, and the theft was caught on camera.

A family's beloved teacup Yorkie was stolen over the weekend in Huntington Park, and the theft was caught on camera.

A family's beloved teacup Yorkie was stolen over the weekend in Huntington Park, and the theft was caught on camera.

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A family's beloved teacup Yorkie was stolen over the weekend in Huntington Park, and the theft was caught on camera.

It happened Saturday night. The owner told Eyewitness News she was taking the dog for a walk when it walked onto a lawn.

The Yorkie wasn't on a leash since it weighs under 2 pounds, she said.

In surveillance video shared with ABC7, you see a white vehicle stop at a stop sign. Moments later, you see a woman get out of the passenger side and grab the small dog.

She then gets back inside and the vehicle takes off.

According to the owner, the dog was a Christmas gift for their grandson. She said the incident happened fast.

"I immediately notified my husband. By the minute he went out there, they took off," she said. "So we couldn't even see what way they turned."

The family has since posted about the dog on social media and has notified police.