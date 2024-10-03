Chantry Flat hiking area reopens after four-year long closure due to fire, storm damage

The recreational area in the Angeles National Forest was severely damaged by the Bobcat fire in 2020, plus winter storms washed out many of the trails and roads.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After four long years, the Chantry Flat, a popular hiking area just above Arcadia that was forced to close due to storm and fire damage, has officially reopened.

As of Wednesday, the gates will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, and hikers couldn't be happier.

"Grateful to finally play in the mountains that we see every day, because I mean, every day, I open my door and I see the Angeles Forest, and I want to be in it," said Joy Castanares, who hit the trails on reopening day.

The fire and subsequent floods destroyed 17 of the 81 historic cabins in the canyon.

"One cabin we saw that was destroyed, but all the other cabins were pretty well intact," said Mary Jo Dungfelder of Sierra Madre. "It looks really good down there. People have cleaned the brush around their cabins."

Maggie Moran, owner of Adams Pack Station, which has been in business since 1936, said the lengthy closure almost forced her to close for good. On Wednesday, she happily welcomed visitors back to the popular mountain market and restaurant.

"Everyone is just as excited as I am to be back up here. It's so beautiful," she said.

The big reopening came in the midst of increase fire danger due to this week's sudden fall heatwave.

"It's hot," said Kevin Meza of Duarte. "I wasn't expecting it to be this warm in October, especially since we just had a cool breeze not too long ago. Don't come in the middle of the day, kind of come in the morning or at sunset."

While many trails are now open, there's still a number of trails that are closed or non-existent due to fire. Here are the trails that are currently closed.

First Water Trail to Hermit Falls

Gabrielino Trail from Sturtevant Trail to Newcomb's Pass

Sturtevant Trail from Mt. Wilson to Sturtevant Camp

Zion Trail

To learn more about hiking in Chantry Flat, click here.