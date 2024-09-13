Wild LA chase ends with hit-and-run suspect in custody

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A hit-and-run suspect drove erratically on freeways and surface streets during a wild chase through Los Angeles Friday afternoon.

AIR7 was over the pursuit around 2 p.m. as the suspect weaved in and out of traffic on the 5 Freeway near East L.A.

The chase ended when the suspect ditched the SUV after almost losing control of the vehicle near Dozier Street and North McDonnell Avenue.

She exited the SUV and tried to run, but an officer managed to tackle her a short distance away.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

The details of the alleged hit-and-run that precipitated the chase were not immediately available.

City News Service contributed to this report.

