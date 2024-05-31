High-speed chase through Los Angles, Orange counties ends at gated community

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver was taken into custody after leading authorities on a wild high-speed chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties Thursday evening.

AIR7 HD was over the pursuit just after 10 p.m. as the suspect drove on freeways at speeds exceeding 100 mph.

The chase went through the South Bay, eastern L.A. County and eventually ended in Newport Beach when the driver was forced to come to a stop at a gated community.

When the pursuit ended, California Highway Patrol officers approached the driver and placed him in handcuffs. A passenger was also taken into custody.

Authorities said the suspect was driving a car believed to be stolen.