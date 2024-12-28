Suspect leading LAPD on dangerous chase through the South Bay

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver is leading police on a dangerous chase through the South Bay Friday evening.

AIR7 was over the pursuit around 7:20 p.m. when the suspect was speeding on the 105 Freeway in the Westchester area.

During the chase, the driver has ran through red lights, went the wrong way and speeded on busy surface streets.

The chase has gone through several areas of the South Bay, including El Segundo and Redondo Beach.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.