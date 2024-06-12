'Critical incident' involving shots fired under investigation west of Chicago, authorities say

OGLE COUNTY, Illinois -- Authorities said they responded to a "critical incident" involving shots fired by an officer in a neighborhood west of Chicago.

On Wednesday, law enforcement in Ogle County, Illinois, about 100 miles west of the state's largest city, confirmed the situation to ABC affiliate WTVO.

When contacted by The Associated Press, a person answering the phone at the Ogle County Sheriff's Department would not comment. However, the department website said a news conference would be held at 3:30 p.m. CT.

A spokesperson for the nearby hospital said three people were taken to the hospital's emergency department from the shooting scene. Two patients were treated and released.

In addition, the Illinois State Police issued the following statement:

"Preliminary information indicates the Ogle County Sheriff's Department requested assistance from ISP to assist with an officer-involved shooting investigation in Dixon earlier today. There is no threat to the public at this time. This investigation is active and ongoing, and no additional information will be released at this time.

WLS-TV in Chicago flew over the scene in Dixon, a town of 15,000 people. Law enforcement and personal cars were seen parked on the side of unpaved roads throughout the neighborhood, and officials occasionally gathered in small groups but with little ongoing activity.

Yellow police tape blocked at least one driveway, and a sheriff's mobile command center was parked at the end of the drive.

We are following the latest developments from sister station WLS. Check back with this story for updates and live coverage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.