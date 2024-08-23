Chilean man arrested in connection with exploitation of 14-year-old girl, Glendora police say

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A 21-year-old Chilean man suspected of meeting a 14- year-old girl through an online gaming application, grooming, and sexually exploiting her before planning to meet with her in the Glendora area was taken into custody, police said Wednesday.

Glendora Police Department detectives, with the assistance of Homeland Security Investigations personnel, worked collaboratively to apprehend Daniel Aravena Oliva at Los Angeles International Airport Monday after linking him to an IP address traced back to Chile during an investigation of his "inappropriate online relationship" with the girl, according to Glendora police.

Investigators learned that over six months, Oliva had allegedly manipulated and groomed the teen through multiple online platforms.

With critical assistance from HSI, Glendora detectives were able to confirm the suspect's travel plans to California. The suspect had arranged to meet the victim in person, having booked accommodations near her residence," police said in a statement.

Oliva was detained at LAX by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers..

He was later taken into custody by GPD detectives and Homeland Security Investigations personnel without incident, police said.

Oliva was booked on suspicion of multiple offenses related to child exploitation and the production of child pornography.