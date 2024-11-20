Chino Hills High School student reportedly falls from second floor of campus building

CHINO HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Students at Chino Hills High School experienced a frightening scene on Tuesday after a student reportedly fell from the second floor of a building.

School officials said the incident happened during the lunch period. It was not immediately known if it was accidental or intentional.

"The first thing that I could think of, the first words that could form out of my mouth, was what just happened? My friend starts crying, I'm just shocked and I just have to go on with my day."

The female student was alert and talking when she was transported to the hospital, according to officials. Her condition is uknown.

No further details were immediately known.