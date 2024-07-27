Comic-Con is more than cos-play, collectibles, celebrities- it's filled with art!

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- Comic-Con is known for its crazy cos-play, collectibles, and celebrity run-ins. But there's so much more. Including... art!

Artists' Alley is where you'll find Rick Law, renowned for his work with Disney. He's been coming here now for 38 years.

"I started when I was 16 coming here and meeting all the other artists that did what I kind of wanted to do. They were the inspiration for me getting into the business," said Law.

Walking around the San Diego Convention Center, the art stands out. Some guests come to play. Some come to buy.

"I appreciate comic book art. I've been reading it all my life... it is art," said Mario Zavala.

You don't have to argue that with the owners of FVF McFlys. Comic books are their business and their passion.

"I've been collecting for 50 years, and I collected for the art-only!" said Brad Sloan. "You'd want to put them on your wall."

Veteran comic book writer and artist Lea Seidman Hernandez has created new some characters...Cosmo and Charmay. She's working on a 48-page story book for next year...and something special to pay art forward.

"I will also have a new how-to-draw book that'll be aimed at kids who are about elementary, middle school age. And I want to teach them that drawing beautifully is not as important as drawing from *here," said Hernandez as she touched her heart.

She's not alone. With a special gold coin, Spencer Brinkerhoff III says drawing is simple.

"If you can take this coin, you've already started drawing," said Brinkerhoff. "You put the coin down... custom connect the dots."

Comic-Con 2024 runs through Sunday, July 28.