WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Coroner asks for help ID'ing woman whose body, with legs missing, was found in Dominguez Channel

KABC logo
Thursday, August 1, 2024 10:26PM
Woman's body, with legs missing, found floating in Dominguez Channel
Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner asked for the public's help in identifying a woman whose body was found in the Dominguez Channel with both legs missing.

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman whose body was found in the Dominguez Channel with both legs missing.

The grim discovery was made about 7 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Carson Plaza Drive, between the 405 Freeway and the SouthBay Pavilion Mall, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators said there were "obvious signs of trauma" on the body. The deceased woman was wearing a sleeveless, size XL, knit dress from Old Navy.

She also had a large skin tag on the right side of her torso and stretch marks on her lower abdomen.

Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW