Coroner asks for help ID'ing woman whose body, with legs missing, was found in Dominguez Channel

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman whose body was found in the Dominguez Channel with both legs missing.

The grim discovery was made about 7 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Carson Plaza Drive, between the 405 Freeway and the SouthBay Pavilion Mall, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators said there were "obvious signs of trauma" on the body. The deceased woman was wearing a sleeveless, size XL, knit dress from Old Navy.

She also had a large skin tag on the right side of her torso and stretch marks on her lower abdomen.

Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.