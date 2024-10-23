New details emerge in death of 38-year-old woman found in trash can in OC; boyfriend arrested

A 38-year-old woman has been identified after authorities say she was killed by her boyfriend and stuffed in a trash can in Costa Mesa.

New details emerge in death of woman found in trash can in Costa Mesa

New details emerge in death of woman found in trash can in Costa Mesa A 38-year-old woman has been identified after authorities say she was killed by her boyfriend and stuffed in a trash can in Costa Mesa.

New details emerge in death of woman found in trash can in Costa Mesa A 38-year-old woman has been identified after authorities say she was killed by her boyfriend and stuffed in a trash can in Costa Mesa.

New details emerge in death of woman found in trash can in Costa Mesa A 38-year-old woman has been identified after authorities say she was killed by her boyfriend and stuffed in a trash can in Costa Mesa.

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 38-year-old woman has been identified after authorities say she was killed by her boyfriend and stuffed in a trash can in Costa Mesa.

The incident unfolded Tuesday afternoon at the suspect's home on Maple Avenue, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department. That's where the victim, identified as Julie Anne Sanetra, of Irvine, was found in a trash can in the backyard of the home.

The woman's boyfriend, Daniel Allen Aldrich, 49, was arrested on suspicion of murder several hours later at a family member's home in Glendale.

A man was arrested for allegedly killing a 38-year-old woman in Costa Mesa, police said.

Additional details about the woman's death and what led up to it were not available.

An investigation is ongoing. The case now goes to the Orange County District Attorney to consider charges against Aldrich.