LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Costco is hiking its membership fee for the first time since 2017.

The warehouse club said it will increase its membership fee by $5 in the U.S. and Canada as of Sept. 1.

That is an increase to $65 from $60 for annual memberships.

Its higher-tier plan, called "Executive Membership," will increase to $130 a year from $120.

The fee increases would affect about 52 million memberships.