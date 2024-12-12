Councilwoman Traci Park, flanked by new LAPD chief and DA, unveils new public safety plan

Some Westside neighborhoods could see increased law enforcement presence thanks to a new public safety program unveiled by Councilwoman Traci Park.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Flanked by Los Angeles's new police chief and the county's new district attorney, City Councilwoman Traci Park announced Monday that 100 license plate readers are headed to the Westside's Council District 11 to address public safety concerns.

Expect to see the readers throughout the district as a way to use technology to catch criminals, as the Los Angeles Police Department deals with staffing shortages.

"Public safety is not optional," said Park. "It is fundamental to the well being of a functional city. If people come here to commit crime, they will be apprehended and prosecuted. the party is over. The failed social experiment is over."

"Research shows that motor vehicles are involved in 75 percent of the crimes that occur nationwide. ALPR technology allows us to quickly detect vehicles connected to criminal activity as well as missing persons cases. Officers can receive instant alerts on their department issued cell phones or directly in their patrol cars insuring rapid response and the efficient use of limited resources," said LAPD Police Chief Jim McDonnell.

Park is also allocating $200,000 to pay for LAPD overtime hours so the work of the camera's and city laws can be enforced by more officers in neighborhoods. Joining McDonnell and Park, newly sworn in Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

"Criminals create less criminal activity based on two certainties. The certainty they're going to get caught and the certainty they're going to have meaningful consequences if they engage in criminal actions. The license plate readers help with the first part of the equation. The certainty that they're going to get caught," said Hochman.

"We have also for the very first time secured a dedicated park ranger presence for ocean front walk, our city's most visited tourist destination," said Park.

That park ranger will patrol the Venice Beach boardwalk enforcing park rules and city ordinances freeing up the LAPD to address more serious crimes.

Park also announced $100,000 towards tree trimming services to improve lighting and visibility in her district.