Crash on Palmdale highway leaves 10 injured; 2 in critical condition

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Ten people were injured in a crash Sunday evening in Palmdale, and two of them are in critical condition, according to authorities.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Pearblossom Highway near Small Road.

It's unclear how the crash occurred but two vehicles were involved - a sedan and an SUV.

Two people are hospitalized in critical condition, one of whom had to be airlifted to the hospital. The remaining victims all suffered moderate to minor injuries, authorities said.

The collision remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.