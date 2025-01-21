Crews on high alert as gusty winds, low humidity make challenging combination in SoCal

MALIBU (KABC) -- Crews are on high alert this week as gusty winds and low humidity remain in Southern California.

"That's single digit humidity potentially at points throughout the day, but it's important for people to understand that's indicative of potential fire behavior," said Long Beach Dept. Fire Captain Jake Heflin.

Daily humidity minimums between 2-10% will be possible with limited overnight recovery. That's potentially some of the lowest humidity values we've seen all season.

"That's a big part of the fuels and how they're able to take on that fire," explained Heflin.

Fire weather watches will be in place for much of Southern California through Thursday due to low humidity numbers and the breezy conditions.

"Wind, fuels, topography they're all parts of this process," said Heflin. "These are all things that play a very important part of fire behavior."

The dry start to the water year is also proving a challenge to the firefight and while some moisture is slated for SoCal this weekend it's not enough to turn the tide.

"This is typically our wet season. The fact that we're well below season averages and normals that's part of the challenge we're dealing with," added Heflin.

Fire crews are reminding the public that in light of this week's weather it's important to remain alert.

"Now everyone's like, 'we're past this' but we're not and that's why we need to pay attention to those alerts and warnings. They save lives," said Heflin.