Culver City community denounces hate on campus after racist graffiti at school

Officials found a broken window and graffiti with racist and homophobic words on July 25 at El Marino Language School in Culver City.

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- Two juveniles from Los Angeles were arrested recently after an act of hate crime vandalism at an elementary school in Culver City.

Culver City police investigated and were able to identify two male juveniles from Los Angeles within days of the incident. Neither attends school in Culver City. Both were arrested and then released to their parents.

Now the community is coming together to denounce the acts and spread a message of unity.

As students are returning to campus soon, city and school officials want to make it clear that hate will not be tolerated on any campus.

"Just given all the context of where the country is at now ... we have an LA vs Hate initiative. Culver City is about to discuss a potential Culver City united against hate as well," said Culver City council member Freddy Puza.

Officials say they are happy the hateful words were not scrawled on a wall of the school while students were on campus.

Concerned parents hope it doesn't happen again.

"I'm just really proud that in California we emphasize loving all children," said school parent Amy Wiwuga. "We treat all children like California children."

Elected and community leaders are rallying around the county's LA vs Hate initiative and say they want to expand resources promoting unity on school campuses throughout the county.