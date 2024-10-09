Día de los Muertos events in Southern California

Here's a list of 2023 Día de los Muertos events around Southern California. Share your Día de los Muertos celebrations with #abc7eyewitness!
Día De Muertos Family Festival
November 1
Experience the colorful Mexican tradition celebrating life and death with kids art project, local food vendors, tequila tasting, live music and performances.
Catalina Museum
26101 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Valencia
díademuertosfamilyfestival.com
Panteón Fest x Pipiripau
October 12
Celebrate our second annual Day of the Dead festival with a lineup of activities, including a desfilada procession, Aztec dance, musical performances, a theatrical play, and more!
Heritage Square
715 South A Street, Oxnard
panteonfestpipiripau.com
Downtown Día de los Muertos
October 19 - November 2
A two-week exhibition featuring stunning altars created by local artists and community organizations, along with vibrant family-friendly activities, a free film screening, and the first Downtown Día de Muertos parade.
Grand Park
200 N Grand Ave, Los Angeles
downtowndíadelosmuertos.com
Día De Los Muertos Celebration
October 26
The evening festivities will feature live entertainment, large-scale art, a Latinx pop-up market, community altars, kids arts and crafts, face painting and games for all ages.
Third Street Promenade
Downtown Santa Monica
díadelosmuertoscelebration.com
Día de los Muertos Festival
October 25 - Nov. 2
A nine-day festival, with a nightly procession, community altars on display, and entertainment.
Olvera Street
díadelosmuertosfestival.com
Día De Los Muertos El Monte
October 19
Live music, traditional ballet, delicious food, and more will fill Main St. in El Monte for a vibrant celebration of life and heritage.
DEMBA on Main Street
10935 Main St., El Monte
díadelosmuertoselmonte.com
Día y Noche de los Muertos
October 26
This all-day and night event will feature a children's plaza, altars, art exhibitions, Aztecs, folk dances, performers, arts, and food!
Hollywood Forever Cemetery
6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles
díaynochedelosmuertos.com
Los Muertos 5k
November 2
Run and celebrate on the Day of the Dead. Tour historic Olvera Street and enjoy music along the course, beautiful finisher medals, and a post-race Dia de los Muertos celebration.
Historic Olvera Street
Downtown Los Angeles
losmuertos5k.com
Día de los Muertos Family Day
October 8
The dead come to life at LA Plaza! Watch performances that pay homage to the dead through music and dance.
La Plaza de Cultura y Artes
501 N Main St., Los Angeles
díadelosmuertosfamilyday.com
Downey Dia de los Muertos Festival
October 29
Downey Dia de los Muertos features live music, ballet folklorico, Aztec dancers, car altar displays, papel picado, calaveras, face painting, food trucks, and more.
Downey Civic Center
11111 Brookshire Ave, Downey
downeydíadelosmuertos.com
Riverside Day Of The Dead
November 2-3
Celebrate the 20 Year Anniversary in Riverside with art, altars, food, performers, lucha libre, and more!
Downtown Riverside
Market St. between University Ave. & 14th St.
riversidedayofthedead.com
Mexican Day of the Dead
November 3
Enjoy live performances, art making, face painting, and complimentary treats at the Bowers Museum.
Bowers Museum
2002 North Main Street, Santa Ana, CA 92706
mexicandayofthedeadbowersmuseum.com
