Día de los Muertos events in Southern California

Here's a list of 2023 Día de los Muertos events around Southern California. Share your Día de los Muertos celebrations with #abc7eyewitness!





Día De Muertos Family Festival

November 1

Experience the colorful Mexican tradition celebrating life and death with kids art project, local food vendors, tequila tasting, live music and performances.

Catalina Museum

26101 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Valencia

díademuertosfamilyfestival.com

Panteón Fest x Pipiripau

October 12

Celebrate our second annual Day of the Dead festival with a lineup of activities, including a desfilada procession, Aztec dance, musical performances, a theatrical play, and more!

Heritage Square

715 South A Street, Oxnard

panteonfestpipiripau.com

Downtown Día de los Muertos

October 19 - November 2

A two-week exhibition featuring stunning altars created by local artists and community organizations, along with vibrant family-friendly activities, a free film screening, and the first Downtown Día de Muertos parade.

Grand Park

200 N Grand Ave, Los Angeles

downtowndíadelosmuertos.com

Día De Los Muertos Celebration

October 26

The evening festivities will feature live entertainment, large-scale art, a Latinx pop-up market, community altars, kids arts and crafts, face painting and games for all ages.

Third Street Promenade

Downtown Santa Monica

díadelosmuertoscelebration.com

Día de los Muertos Festival

October 25 - Nov. 2

A nine-day festival, with a nightly procession, community altars on display, and entertainment.

Olvera Street

díadelosmuertosfestival.com

Día De Los Muertos El Monte

October 19

Live music, traditional ballet, delicious food, and more will fill Main St. in El Monte for a vibrant celebration of life and heritage.

DEMBA on Main Street

10935 Main St., El Monte

díadelosmuertoselmonte.com

Día y Noche de los Muertos

October 26

This all-day and night event will feature a children's plaza, altars, art exhibitions, Aztecs, folk dances, performers, arts, and food!

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles

díaynochedelosmuertos.com

Los Muertos 5k

November 2

Run and celebrate on the Day of the Dead. Tour historic Olvera Street and enjoy music along the course, beautiful finisher medals, and a post-race Dia de los Muertos celebration.

Historic Olvera Street

Downtown Los Angeles

losmuertos5k.com

Día de los Muertos Family Day

October 8

The dead come to life at LA Plaza! Watch performances that pay homage to the dead through music and dance.

La Plaza de Cultura y Artes

501 N Main St., Los Angeles

díadelosmuertosfamilyday.com

Downey Dia de los Muertos Festival

October 29

Downey Dia de los Muertos features live music, ballet folklorico, Aztec dancers, car altar displays, papel picado, calaveras, face painting, food trucks, and more.

Downey Civic Center

11111 Brookshire Ave, Downey

downeydíadelosmuertos.com

Riverside Day Of The Dead

November 2-3

Celebrate the 20 Year Anniversary in Riverside with art, altars, food, performers, lucha libre, and more!

Downtown Riverside

Market St. between University Ave. & 14th St.

riversidedayofthedead.com

Mexican Day of the Dead

November 3

Enjoy live performances, art making, face painting, and complimentary treats at the Bowers Museum.

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street, Santa Ana, CA 92706

mexicandayofthedeadbowersmuseum.com

If you know about a great local Día de los Muertos event, share it with us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram using #abc7eyewitness!