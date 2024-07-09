A new teaser for the hit reality show "Dance Moms: A New Era" debuts

'Dance Moms' returns with new dancers, a new coach and more drama

The reboot of the hit reality dance show "Dance Moms: A New Era" is premiering on Hulu, August 7.

LOS ANGELES -- The fierce dance competition is back with new faces and new levels of drama.

"Dance Moms: A New Era" reboots the popular reality dance show and brings in a new coach, the beloved Glo Hampton, who wants to take her students to the next level.

A new teaser showed us a glimpse of some of the new dancers and the pressure they will be facing from Coach Hampton.

"I can replace anyone at any time," Hampton tells her students.

The original "Dance Moms" on Lifetime was popularized because of coach Abby Lee Miller and the relationships she put her students through.

This new project is helmed by original series Executive Producer Bryan Stinson and will be produced by the A+E Factual Studios group for Hulu and Lifetime.

The Hulu Original series, "Dance Moms: A New Era" premieres August 7.

