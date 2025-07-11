Day after federal immigration raid at Camarillo farm, family members search for missing loved ones

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- The day after federal agents conducted an immigration raid at a cannabis farm in Camarillo, family members returned to the area on Friday to search for missing loved ones, some of whom hid from authorities overnight.

Several families were seen waiting outside an entrance to Glass House Farms, a sprawling facility that was the scene of a chaotic confrontation between protesters and authorities on Thursday.

Shortly after 7 a.m. Friday, one man emerged from the grounds of the farm where he was employed and was greeted by two relatives who smiled broadly with relief. The man, identified only as Jesus, made his way to a waiting car, declining to answer questions from a throng of reporters.

"It's the best feeling ever," his niece Yenyfer Martinez told ABC7. "I can't even explain it. We're just so happy to have him home. And now he's not coming back here."

During the previous day's melee at Glass House Farms, which bills itself as the largest cannabis farm in the world, authorities threw canisters that sprayed what looked like smoke into the air to disperse the crowd.

Vehicles from Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection blocked the road in the largely agricultural area lined with fields and greenhouses. There were military-style vehicles and a helicopter flying overhead.

Video from AIR7 showed dozens of demonstrators gathered on a road between fields where uniformed officers stood in a line across from them. White and green smoke filled the air as protesters retreated. Protesters shouting at agents wearing camouflage gear, helmets and gas masks. It wasn't clear why the authorities threw the canisters or if they released chemicals like tear gas.

"It's inhumane, what they're doing," Martinez told reporters, referring to immigration agents. Of the farm's employees, she said: "They're just here working, trying to make a living, and (federal authorities are) just here tearing families apart and terrorizing."

The FBI is offering a reward up to $50,000 for information after a man was allegedly seen firing a weapon toward several agents during the clash with protesters.

Glass House Farms said on social media that it was visited by officials for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and "fully complied with agent search warrants."

It's legal to grow and sell cannabis in California with proper licensing. State records show the company has multiple active licenses to cultivate cannabis.

A rally is planned outside Oxnard City Hall Friday as community members demand the release of those who were detained during Thursday's operation.